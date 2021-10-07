Wiregrass Welcomes National Security Advisor
Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements recently met with Dr. Lucy Green, advocate for Moody AFB, and Margaret Mullins, National Security Advisor for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s office, on the Valdosta campus. The group toured the college’s Military and Veteran Services Support Service Office and Lounge, the Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs, and the ACE Electric classroom. The purpose of the visit was to discuss and promote the college’s support services offered to Veterans and their spouses.valdostaceo.com
