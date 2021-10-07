CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The shape of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is changing. Here’s why.

Cover picture for the articleOur solar system’s most iconic storm is indubitably great, red, and spot-like. But exactly why it’s any of those things is a mystery that continues to evolve and multiply. A new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters adds yet another piece to Jupiter’s puzzling Great Red Spot: The winds in its outermost stretches are speeding up and its shape is changing, becoming less cigar-like and more circular.

www.planetary.org

