An Introduction to Skynet's Homescreen for Managing DeFi and DWeb Apps
Skynet Labs is building software infrastructure for the decentralized internet. Founder and CEO David Vorick talks about the launch of their latest product — [Homescreen], the first and only dashboard for managing DeFi and DWeb apps in-browser. He also talks about why it’s important for users to own their data and more. Vorick: "We need to move to a decentralized world where there is no overlord. Where content creators can feel confident that corporations are not controlling their relationship with their audience"hackernoon.com
