The Home Depot Teams Up with Walmart to Expand Same- Day & Next Day Delivery
The Home Depot continues to offer faster delivery options to more customers – this time through an innovative partnership with another of the world’s leading retailers. The Home Depot is the first retail client of Walmart GoLocal, which uses Walmart’s expansive network to deliver products for businesses of all sizes. Through Walmart GoLocal, more Home Depot customers can receive same-day or next-day delivery on a variety of home improvement products.valdostaceo.com
