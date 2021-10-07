CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lagrange, GA

Lt. Governor Duncan Recognizes Significance of College and Career Academies at 14th Annual Business & Education Summit

By Staff Report
valdostaceo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Governor Geoff Duncan hosted College and Career Academies from across the state yesterday at the Great Wolf Lodge in LaGrange, Georgia for the 14th Annual Business & Education Summit. Joined by community leaders, educators and students, Duncan organized a series of panels highlighting the essential role workforce development plays in “advancing innovation,” which served as the meeting's official theme.

valdostaceo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lagrange, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Lagrange, GA
City
Albany, GA
Lagrange, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD
CNN

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Duncan
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy