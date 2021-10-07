CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Businesses Unite to Push Back on Proposed IRS Reporting Requirement

 7 days ago

The Biden Administration is pushing a proposal that would require banks and financial service providers to report all banking transactions, personal or business, for every account that has at least a $600 balance or does $50 in transactions per month ($600 annually). This rule would encompass every Georgian with a job or business and would be an infringement on personal and business privacy without any grounds for suspecting tax fraud. The Georgia Chamber and the Georgia Bankers Association oppose this proposal.

