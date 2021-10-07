CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can Georgia’s Small Cities Survive in The Future?

valdostaceo.com
 7 days ago

It was the best of times; it was the worst of times.” The opening lines of A Tale of Two Cities may be one of the most quoted phrases in English literature, but it is very applicable today for Georgia’s small cities. The worldwide pandemic and corresponding economic uncertainty is...

valdostaceo.com

valdostaceo.com

Upcoming SBA Georgia District Events

How to Access the WOSB Federal Contracting Program Repository. Before you can participate in the women’s federal contracting program, you must either use SBA FREE online application or an approved third-party certifier. Both methods will require you to use the https://beta.certify.sba.gov/ new portal. This webinar will provide you information on the certification process for the Women Owed Small Business Certification Program. Webinar access information will be forwarded to all attendees via email.
SMALL BUSINESS
valdostaceo.com

The Cities of Georgia: Planting Seeds and Living Dreams

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson. In our uncertain times, one thing is certain: Challenges will always arise, and leadership is the primary ingredient to successfully deal with such challenges. Over the last 18 months, we have experienced a pandemic which affected business, economies, jobs, health care and families, and caused the loss of life of over 24,000 Georgians. And yet, through this time, one common ingredient is that city leaders have stepped up courageously to be voices of stability, encouragement and hope for the citizens they serve. In many cases, economies have recovered, and revenues are strong. However, this is not uniform across all cities.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Alzheimer's Association Seeking Local Volunteers to Educate Communities Across Georgia

More than 150,000 Georgians are living with Alzheimer’s along with another 334,000 unpaid caregivers. The number of people who will be diagnosed is expected to increase by 26.7% by 2025. Because of the significant increase, Alzheimer’s Association, Georgia Chapter are looking for volunteers in every Georgia community to help educate individuals and families about Alzheimer’s and dementia.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Charter Schools Prove their Value to Georgia Families

The past year and a half has been eye-opening for parents. When schools closed during the spring of 2020, families were forced to evaluate whether the public schools their children attended were prepared to handle the dramatic shift to online learning and meet individual student needs. Parents also dealt with constantly changing health and safety guidance on everything from virus variants to masking – all while making high-stakes decisions about their children’s physical and emotional health.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostaceo.com

Lowndes County Fire Rescue & Moody Air Force Base Sign Agreement for Automatic Aid

Lowndes County Fire Rescue and Moody Air Force Base signed an agreement for automatic aid in fire and emergency services in Valdosta, Georgia, Oct. 4, 2021. The agreement was made to enhance fire protection capabilities in the unincorporated areas of Lowndes County, while providing structural firefighting training and experience between the Airmen assigned to the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Moody AFB, and the Lowndes County firefighters.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostaceo.com

2021 GMA Annual Convention: Communities Recognized as Cities of Ethics

The city of Lula was recognized as the most recently certified City of Ethics while several additional cities received recertifications: Ashburn, Baconton, Blakely, Bowdon, Brookhaven, Duluth, Flowery Branch, Gordon, Pelham, Remerton, Roswell, Snellville, Social Circle, Union Point and Young Harris. GMA requires cities with the designation to recertify for the...
POLITICS
valdostaceo.com

Feedback Needed on GDOT's Policy for Consultation Process with Local Officials in Non-Metro Areas

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) Planning Division is asking for your feedback on the Department’s policy (linked below), which guides GDOT’s process for the consultation with rural local governments to ensure that the concerns from rural Georgia are addressed in the statewide transportation planning process. As local officials, your...
TRAFFIC
