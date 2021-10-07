How Can Georgia’s Small Cities Survive in The Future?

“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap, but by the seeds that you plant.” - Robert Louis Stevenson. In our uncertain times, one thing is certain: Challenges will always arise, and leadership is the primary ingredient to successfully deal with such challenges. Over the last 18 months, we have experienced a pandemic which affected business, economies, jobs, health care and families, and caused the loss of life of over 24,000 Georgians. And yet, through this time, one common ingredient is that city leaders have stepped up courageously to be voices of stability, encouragement and hope for the citizens they serve. In many cases, economies have recovered, and revenues are strong. However, this is not uniform across all cities.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO