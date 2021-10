Options to magnify the impact of the Special Drawing Rights Allocation through voluntary channeling. One of the most significant measures introduced by the International Monetary Fund in response to the global pandemic was the recent historic allocation of Special Drawing Rights, or SDRs. The challenge now is to ensure this distribution is redirected—or channeled—to where the need is greatest. To that end, we are exploring three options to enable more resilient and sustainable economic futures for the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO