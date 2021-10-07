Atlanta Braves: 2.3M Attended Games at Truist Park in 2021; Here are Top 5 Games

Of all the trade deadline acquisitions brought in to provide outfield help, Joc Pederson has been the least productive on paper. His .747 OPS — while still serviceable — is by far the lowest of the four, and it’s not like he’s some type of defensive stalwart either. As a result, he’s been relegated primarily to pinch-hit duties as the Braves fourth outfielder, limiting his everyday impact. However, that doesn’t mean his acquisition was any less significant. As Travis d’Arnaud pointed out following yesterday’s critical win over the Phillies, everything began to turn around once Pederson arrived in Atlanta.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO