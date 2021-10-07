CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wiser Wealth: 5 Reasons to Consider Investing in Cryptocurrency

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44IvnH_0cK2cO8800
Image via Pexels.

Perhaps you have been curious about dabbling in some cryptocurrency investment, but all the conflicting advice about doing so has caused you to hesitate. Such matters should definitely be considered carefully with the help of an expert, but maybe hearing from a proponent could help set your mind at ease.

Lyle Daly expounds on this for The Ascent, laying out why he personally decided it was worth it.

One reason it appealed to him was because of the risk attached. That opportunity to potentially make a huge profit is tantalizing, and it’s hard not to entertain fantasies about how quickly life could change if you risk it and it pays off.

He cites how Bitcoin was valued at around $5,000 in 2020. Fast forward a year and that value skyrocketed to over $50,000.

However, another reason Daly felt comfortable buying bitcoin is because while it was a risk, he wasn’t gambling everything. He had other investments; he had savings and emergency funds if worst came to worst. Like with any investment, having a safety net for yourself is important.

Another important aspect to consider with cryptocurrency is you might have to be patient for the payoff. Since its value can fluctuate so quickly, you might buy in during a down period and hope it quickly shoots up.

If that doesn’t happen, you need to know things will be steady enough for you that you can wait until its value rebounds. Just because there is potential for quick money doesn’t guarantee it.

“Investing in Crypto is not for the faint of heart,” says Fred Hubler, Chief Wealth Strategist for Creative Capital Wealth Management Group. He recommends clients get their entire portfolio “in order” before dabbling in the crypto market.

“The real value is in the blockchain technology, which is the backbone for crypto. That, however, is not something you can invest directly in, but that will be a technology that will lower costs for most industries moving forward”, says Hubler.

As mentioned previously, you should speak with a financial expert like Fred Hubler at Creative Capital Wealth Management Group who can guide you through any decisions you are considering. But in the meantime, it never hurts to have more information to help you decide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rc4a6_0cK2cO8800
Image via American Community Journals

If you are still on the fence about whether cryptocurrency is a smart investment for you, check out what The Ascent has to say here or register to attend the Dispelling Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths NoonZOOM on Oct. 21st.

_________

Break through the myths and confusion of Bitcoin and gain a deeper understanding of cryptocurrencies in a lunchtime NoonZOOM webinar entitled “Dispelling Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths” happening Thursday, October 21, at noon.

Fred Hubler, the Chief Wealth Strategist of Phoenixville-based Creative Capital Wealth Management Group, will sort through seven myths about Bitcoin, including:

  • Bitcoin is a bubble and buying it is a big gamble.
  • Bitcoin isn’t secure and has no real uses or value.
  • Bitcoin will soon be replaced by another cryptocurrency.
  • Bitcoin is bad for the environment.

An interactive Q&A will follow Hubler’s presentation.

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Sell Before They Implode in 2022

When AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announces that it’s planning to accept Dogecoin as a payment method, it might seem odd to write about cryptos to sell. If you bear with me, I’ll try to do my best to make my case. It’s not as bearish as you think. The crypto market...
STOCKS
Inman.com

Latino wealth gains largely driven by real estate investments: NAHREP

Property values make up 52 percent of Latino household assets, as a result of both Latino primary homeownership and investment property assets. Latinos have made historic levels of real estate and home equity gains in recent years, putting the demographic on track to hit the Hispanic Wealth Project (HWP) goal of achieving a 50 percent homeownership rate over the next five years, according to the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals’ (NAHREP) State of Hispanic Wealth Report (SHWR).
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Wealth Management#Investment#Pexels
Benzinga

Will Shiba Inu, Dogecoin Or Ethereum Rise More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: By the end of the year,...
MARKETS
u.today

Billionaire Bill Miller Predicts That Coinbase Could Surpass Tesla in Valuation

Prominent investor Bill Miller recently predicted that the market capitalization of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase could surpass that of e-car maker Tesla, Business Insider reports. The American billionaire believes that there is not a lot of room for growth in the mature car industry. Crypto is still coming of age, which...
STOCKS
CNBC

How to invest in cryptocurrency: Exchanges, apps, wallets and more

Are you ready to start investing in cryptocurrency?. A little more than a decade after the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was launched, the industry that's developed around the new technology has seen explosive growth. Today, there aren't just cryptocurrencies available, but a few blockchain-based digital assets, including crypto tokens and NFTs.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Why Coinbase Stock Was Going Up With Popular Cryptocurrencies Today

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) were rising on Monday. As of 11:20 a.m. EDT, the stock was up over 5%. And this is because popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) were rising over the weekend. For its part, Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is down, but it still has some news worth reporting that may also have implications for Coinbase.
STOCKS
money.com

3 Reasons Investing in Gold will Help Your Retirement

A Gold IRA is an individual retirement account that allows you to invest in gold and other precious metals such as silver and palladium. Investing in gold can afford you certain advantages that will help your retirement portfolio perform well and earn you long-term returns. Here are three reasons why...
BUSINESS
Tom Handy

Stocks to Consider for Your Investment in October

October Stock investmentPhoto by Mikhail Nilov from Pexels. With the price of goods rising due to inflation, choosing the right stock is more important than ever. These stocks are showing strong support heading into October.
MONTCO.Today

Prominent Local Wealth Advisor Will Dispel Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths on Oct. 21 NoonZOOM

What is Bitcoin and how does it work? Is it backed by anything of value? What real-world usage does it have?. Break through the myths and confusion of Bitcoin and gain a deeper understanding of cryptocurrencies on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 12-1 PM, when American Community Journals hosts a lunchtime NoonZOOM webinar entitled “Dispelling Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Myths.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Forbes

Three Reasons For Your Business To Consider A CRM With Invoicing

President at BAMS & CRMDialer. Overseeing the growth of payment gateways, e-commerce growth hacks and SMB efficiency improvements. As the SaaS landscape keeps changing, new niches and trends are created every day. The CRM niche is one of the busiest out there, and not a day goes by without a new CRM application being launched. Besides the standard CRM features, providers keep coming up with new bells and whistles every day.
ECONOMY
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Got $1,000? 3 Solid Investments to Help You Grow Wealth

You'll often hear that it takes money to make money. But let's face it -- money can sometimes be in short supply. And if you only have limited funds to work with, you'll need to invest your cash wisely. If you're sitting on $1,000 only, here are three great investments to think about adding to your portfolio.
MARKETS
ZDNet

7 Reasons to Consider PC as a Service

Small business professionals often wear multiple hats – one of which is often an ill-fitting IT management cap. Early on, it may be the founder who's expected to help with any – and every -- computer problem. As a company grows, managing a network, IT assets, and software becomes a full-time job, and that raises more challenges. Do you create an IT department or hire a generalist? Either way, is that investment in line with your company's core strengths?
SOFTWARE
Neowin

Save 97% off this Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Online Courses section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 97% off this Complete NFT & Cryptocurrency Wealth Building Masterclass Bundle. Breakthrough the non-fungible token revolution with this 11-hour bundle!! Learn how to register own your art and trade cryptocurrencies. This deal...
MARKETS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy