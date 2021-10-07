CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Black narratives course in Lake Placid aims to decolonize your bookshelves, playlists and watchlists

North Country Public Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack people are often forced to justify and defend the truth of their own stories. "There is a white centrality to art, where everything else bounces off of being white," said Janelle Gray, screenwriter, doctoral student at the University of Texas at Dallas and facilitator of the upcoming course, "Black Narratives" at the Lake Placid Center for the Arts.

www.northcountrypublicradio.org

