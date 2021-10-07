CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Man Who Advertised Crack Sales On Snapchat Arrested

By Greg Atoms
Highway 98.9
Highway 98.9
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 19-year-old man in Texas is facing serious charges after posting advertisements for crack cocaine on social media, and leading police on a car chase that topped 100 mph. According to KAGS, just after 10pm on Sunday October 3rd, Brazos County Sheriff's Deputies attempted to pull over that was allegedly driven by Breden Ford after the vehicle was observed speeding.

highway989.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Texas man arrested in Boyce on multiple drug charges

BOYCE, La. (BPD/KALB) - On Friday, October 8, The Boyce Police Department S.L.I.C.E. unit stopped a vehicle at Rapides Station after the vehicle committed an illegal U-turn in front of officers. Officers stopped the vehicle and noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the suspect, Jeremy Brint Jenkins of...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Shooting Over Snapchat Feud

A 13-year-old Bronx boy accused of shooting another 13-year-old was arrested Tuesday—after his mom turned him in. The shooting apparently stemmed from a Snapchat feud that culminated in the boy confronting his rival in person and allegedly shooting him in the knee. The New York Police Department released video footage of the suspect and his friend on Sunday, hoping to gain the public’s help in finding him. The release drew the boy’s mother’s attention, who saw the wanted poster and proceeded to turn her son in. The child was charged with attempted murder, assault, and harassment, per the New York Daily News. “You just shake your head,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a TV interview Wednesday. “It’s terrible all the way around. We have to do better as a society.”
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Woman, 18, Shot by School Safety Officer in Long Beach Not Expected to Survive, Family Says

The family of a woman who was shot by a school safety officer in Long Beach said Wednesday they do not expect the 18-year-old mother to survive. Mona Rodriguez was in the backseat of a sedan Monday afternoon in a parking lot near Millikan High School when she was shot by the school safety officer. The officer responded to the off-campus parking lot after witnessing a fight involving Rodriguez and others, police said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Doctor killed in head-on crash

TOWN OF CORNWALL – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday on Route 32 in the Town of Cornwall that claimed the life of a doctor. Troopers said investigation revealed that a 2013 Honda Accord was traveling north and crossed into...
CORNWALL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Air Conditioning#Crack Cocaine#Kags#Substance#Cold Cases
TheDailyBeast

Twin Sisters Charged With Helping Choke Own Brother to Death

Two years ago, Tysean Lipford was sentenced to 30 years in prison for choking 17-year-old Christian Matthews to death at his Maryland home. On Friday, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced arrests and first-degree murder charges against three additional suspects in Matthews’ killing—two of whom happen to be his own sisters. Lemae and Leaundra Matthews, 23-year-old twins, were arrested after detectives collected enough evidence to prosecute them for allegedly assisting Lipford in eliminating Matthews. Charging documents filed in the case state that Leaundra and Lipford had a baby together, and that she was pregnant with his second child. Leaundra told Lipford her brother had threatened to harm her and the baby, and that “he had to go,” the documents reveal, also alleging that a remorseless Leaundra admitted to her mom and aunt that she had been part of the plot. A third suspect, 25-year-old Daniel “Ghost” Howard, held Christian Matthews down as Lipford strangled him, according to the filing. “Make sure yall shit str8 n omerta,” Lipford allegedly texted to Leaundra after the murder. All three are now being held without bond.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actor Arrested After Allegedly Ramming Cop Car

Actor Jake Cuenca was arrested in the Philippines this weekend after allegedly ramming a police car with his own vehicle and then fleeing the scene. The 33-year-old has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property, according to a report by PhilStar Global. The incident took place in Mandaluyong City on Saturday night.
WORLD
The Independent

Woman charged after daughter, 3, found dead in garbage bag

A Michigan woman has been charged with murder days after her 3-year-old daughter's body was found with stab wounds inside a garbage bag, authorities said.Justine Johnson, 22, was arraigned Monday in 81st District Court in Tawas City on one count each of felony murder and first-degree child abuse. She pleaded not guilty to both charges and is scheduled for a Sept. 28 probable cause conference.Police were called last Friday to a residence in Iosco County in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula after a garbage bag with a human foot protruding from it was found at the home. Police said the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KATU.com

Two inmates walk away from work crew in Salem area, considered 'armed and dangerous'

SALEM, Ore. – Two people walked away from an inmate work crew in the Salem area on Monday morning, and authorities say they should be considered "armed and dangerous." Brandy Woodward and Shelly Radan walked off from the Oregon Department of Corrections NW Commissary Building in Salem. They were last seen on Amber Street Northeast, headed toward Dick’s Sporting Goods on Lancaster Drive.
SALEM, OR
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

Shreveport, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT

Highway 98.9 plays classic rock from the 60s, 70s, and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://highway989.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy