TRAVERSE CITY — Commissioners agreed to reprimand Traverse City Manager Marty Colburn for violating the city charter. Colburn apologized to the commission, city staff and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht Monday before a shorthanded board approved a letter of reprimand to be placed in his personnel file. The letter faulted him for firing former city Treasurer and Finance Director Kelli Martin, and appointing an interim replacement, without the city commission’s explicit consent — under the city charter, the treasurer is one of two positions that requires such approval.

TRAVERSE CITY, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO