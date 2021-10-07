Blanche Elizabeth Ellis Dykes
Blanche Elizabeth Ellis Dykes was born June 30, 1923 at the family home in Ellisville, AL near Centre. And died only a few miles from that homesite on Monday, October 4, 2021. She followed her sister, Frances, as the second child of Watt Andy Ellis and Linnie Little Ellis and was joined by two more sisters and three brothers. Mrs. Dykes led a happy, joyful, and Christian childhood full of love, purpose, and the dearest of extended families: aunts, uncles, and cousins.www.weisradio.com
