Zodiac Sign Of The Zodiac Killer Revealed

By Ioana Onofrei
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man named Gary Francis Poste has been identified as the notorious Zodiac Killer. The Zodiac Killer has become the most famous serial killer in California’s history after he terrorised San Francisco in the last part of the 1960s. Now a team which consists of forty former law enforcement officers,...

Authorities cast doubt on claims that Groveland man was Zodiac Killer

A group of unofficial investigators made headlines Wednesday when they announced their theory that a now-deceased Groveland house painter named Gary Francis Poste was the infamous Zodiac Killer, known for a string of unsolved murders in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1968 to 1969 that has kept detectives and armchair sleuths alike guessing for decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The 3 Zodiac Signs That Spend the Most Money (& 2 That Are Thrifty as Hell)

Are you ever out for dinner with a friend, listening to her list off all of her recent purchases and thinking, “But how can she afford that?” You don’t ask her directly, but you’re also doing the math in your head: what you assume is her salary, minus what you assume is her rent, minus those plane tickets to France and that Sephora shopping spree? Something doesn’t add up. It wasn’t even the annual sale! You’re much more frugal than she is. Your paycheck gets divided between your IRA and your savings account, and you wouldn’t dream of splurging on that trendy vegan ice cream—unless you had a coupon. Why do some of us spend like it’s our last day on earth and some of us are thrifty as hell? Per usual, astrology might have some answers. Here’s our definitive list on the signs that spend the most money and the ones that wouldn’t be caught dead with debt.
LIFESTYLE
Zodiac Killer’s Taunting Letters Decrypted Using Suspect’s Name

Podcast featuring Leischen Kranick, Editor, Edge and. Jennifer Bucholtz, Faculty Member, Criminal Justice and Forensic Science. After seven plus years of hard work, a former news reporter, Dale Julin, has cracked some of the Zodiac Killer’s numerous ciphers and anagrams. In this episode, AMU criminal justice and forensic science professor, Jen Bucholtz, who also has a background in counterterrorism and private investigations, shares how the ciphers were decrypted using the suspect’s full name. She also discusses the mounting evidence pointing towards one suspect based on his military training on a specific type of cipher and decrypting methodology used in the Zodiac letters, geographical location during the times of the murder, and more. Learn why she has partnered with The Case Breakers, an investigation group of more than 40 former law enforcement and experts, to bring this evidence to police in hopes they’ll take this information seriously and find resolution to one of the country’s most notorious unsolved serial killing cases.
LIFESTYLE
Zodiac Killer Allegedly Identified By Investigators

The Zodiac Killer - the infamous serial killer that terrorized California in the late 1960s. The Zodiac has become a dark American legend in the years since his killing spree took place - largely due to the fact that the infamous killer was never officially identified and apprehended by authorities. Well, now part of that legend is coming to an end, as a cold case team knowns as The Case Breakers - comprised of over 40 law enforcement investigators, journalists, military intelligence officers and the like is claiming they have identified the Zodiac and named him as none other than one Gary Francis Poste.
LIFESTYLE
Zodiac Killer mystery solved, cold-case team says

A team of cold-case specialists said Wednesday that it has identified the notorious Zodiac Killer. The Case Breakers say the man who killed at least five people in the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s is Gary Francis Poste. The group also says he committed another murder in...
‘He Was A Monster’: Groveland Resident Babysat By Gary Poste ‘1,000%’ Believes He Was The Zodiac Killer

GROVELAND (CBS13) — In the quiet, tightly knit Tuolumne County town of Groveland, the rumors have circulated for years that the Zodiac Killer was a neighbor living nearby. “This has been a 10-year-old rumor,” said Groveland resident Brian Pledsen. For Pledsen, Gary Poste was just the quiet neighbor who lived next door. “Very introverted. It took a while for us to talk, but he and I talked quite a bit,” he said. In the years Pledsen lived next to Poste, he never suspected Poste could be a killer. “Too nice of a guy, too mellow, too nice, he hid it very well,” said Pledsen. Gwen—a Groveland...
GROVELAND, CA
Guests abducted from hotel in Mexico by gunmen, later found

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police in Mexico have located 38 people, including 22 Haitians and Cubans, who were abducted from a hotel by armed men. The chief prosecutor of the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Tuesday evening that the victims were found on a roadside, apparently abandoned by their captors. Prosecutor Federico Garza Herrera says the group included 16 Mexicans and 22 foreigners. It is not immediately clear whether the abducted foreigners are migrants. Prosecutors say three SUVs carrying armed men arrived before dawn Tuesday at the Hotel Sol y Luna in the city of Matehuala and abducted the guests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Florida Woman Exposes Herself During Jail Visit, Gets Arrested

One of my favorite scenes in the Starsky and Hutch movie was when they went to the jail to visit Will Farrell. It got FREAKY! That scene came to mind when I heard about today’s Florida woman story. Police say a recent visitor at the Charlotte County Jail got jiggy with it during a video chat with an incarcerated man. Here’s her pic. Investigators say they observed 38-year-old Danielle Ferrero as she talked suggestively to a prisoner via video phone. After several minutes of adult-oriented conversation, guards say they saw the woman lift her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate. She went on to expose her chest to the inmate a total of three times. The report also states that Ferrero was seen pleasuring herself multiple times during the call. The woman was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and violation of probation. Source: WFLA.com.
FLORIDA STATE
Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
‘I’ll put him in the ground right in front of his wife and kids’: Mafia crime boss arrested in Charlotte, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 75-year-old mafia boss was arrested in Charlotte and charged with multiple crimes including racketeering as several other members of the Colombo crime family were arrested in New York and New Jersey Tuesday, authorities said. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Vincent “Vinny Unions” Ricciardo,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
Gabby Petito: Mystery over makeshift cross discovered in riverbed close to where remains recovered

A makeshift cross fashioned from pebbles has been found in a riverbed close to where the FBI recovered what it believes are the remains of Gabby Petito.As a coroner performed an autopsy on the remains, in a bid to formally identify them and to try and determine a cause of death, officials also opened up the spread creek campsite, about 20 miles of Jackson, where the body was found.As they did, journalists found the cross, fashioned from 18 pebbles, most of them grey but one of them notably pink, in a riverbed, apparently close to where the remains had been.Dotted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE

