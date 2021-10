GREENVILLE — The month of October is dedicated to the Most Holy Rosary. On Oct. 7, the Feast of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary will be celebrated in honor of the Blessed Mother. October was also the month in which Mary appeared for the last time to shepherd children in Fatima, Portugal, urging them to “say the rosary every day to obtain peace for the world.”

