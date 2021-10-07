Cloudy & Comfy Thursday; Rain Starting To Move Out
THURSDAY: This morning is quite cloudy and mild. Some spotty showers are popping up on the 4K Doppler Radar, but it isn't enough to dampen our day. This afternoon looks to be better than this morning. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will begin clearing out, giving us some sunshine and nice weather late day! We can't rule out a pop up shower, but for the most part it will stay on the dry side.www.wevv.com
Comments / 0