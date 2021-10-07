Cloudy & Comfy Thursday; Rain Starting To Move Out

It is going to be a cool and dry start to Wednesday, but changes will move in during the mid-section of the day! We're going to be tracking a warm front to the west that will give the Tri-State warmer temperatures and a good opportunity of scattered showers. However, there will be a good chunk of the area that doesn’t see any rain today. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Dry skies will persist tonight, but cloud cover will stick around. Expect overnight low temperatures to be right around the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will start thickening Thursday morning before rain chances increase.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO