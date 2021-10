So I sometimes look at history, particularly in Missouri, because life back in the day just fascinates me. Turns out, one of the essential items used to clean my home was invented, in a roundabout way, by a Missourian. And it was this month! October of 1899. John Thurman, of St. Louis, patented his “pneumatic carpet renovator”. It was a gas-powered device that blew dust into a receptacle. It was the beginning of professional carpet cleaning.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO