Rotten Food, Fun Day: Food Scrap Recycling Sign-up Sunday

Certain households in Rye are piloting a curbside food scrap recycling (FSR) program. This Sunday, additional residents can sign-up for the program at a special event being hosted by the Rye Sustainability Committee (RSC) at the Rye Farmers Market. Environmental organizations estimate that a full third of the waste that normally ends up in a landfill or incinerator in Westchester could be converted to compost if we recycled all our unused food.