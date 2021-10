Many "experts" picked Maryland to upset Iowa. The game was a blowout in Iowa's favor by the second quarter. What happened?. When Dontay Demus was injured and fumbled on a kick-off return to start the second quarter, the score was 10-7 Iowa. At the time of his injury, Demus had 4 catches for 61 yards in 1 quarter of action. In one play, Maryland lost it's most explosive player, a chance to take the lead or tie, and put Iowa in scoring position. The momentum never swung back to Maryland's favor and the Terps never seemed to recover from this play.

