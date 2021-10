On Thursday, Townsquare Media announced the addition of a new Morning News Anchor and Co-Host of First News with Keeler in the Morning on WIBX950 AM, Kristine Bellino, beginning on Monday, October 18th. Kristine is a veteran, mom of two, and has more than three decades of experience in local news and broadcasting. Bellino started her career as an intern with ABC News and has worked in television, radio, cable tv, and various outlets across the country. She has also produced and hosted a podcast on sustainability and dreams of owning an off-the-grid farm one day.

UTICA, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO