A discussion on the resignation of Murrieta Mayor Scott Vinton and how he might be replaced by appointment or special election was held to almost the end of the Murrieta City Council meeting Sept. 21. Other updates heard by council during the regular meeting included the 5-year Strategic Capital Improvement Plan and pending voting district boundary changes due to the latest census. In the CIP budget, City Information Officer Aaron Mendoza reviewed projects being planned, those underway and those to come and their approximate costs in the next five years for council to review and offer its approval or recommendations. He cited the newest city projects in the CIP budget would be at a total cost of $8,965,765 in 2021-2022. The total CIP budget until July 1, 2025, now totals $64,565,9.

MURRIETA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO