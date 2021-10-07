CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
From farm to table: Inside America's pea revolution

CBS News
Cover picture for the articleAs meatless options grow in popularity, Nancy Chen finds out how peas are changing the way we eat and how we farm. She visited the largest pea protein plant in North America and showed how pea protein is making its way to tables across the country.

