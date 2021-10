Realism Mode is back in Warzone and it’s not for the faint of heart. This mode completely removes the HUD, most visual cues (such as contract notifications), and increases headshot damage. While map awareness is crucial in any match regardless of the mode, it’s even more essential in Realism — so, too, is having the best loadout. In this mode, you can get away with using slightly different builds than normal since headshots are so much more powerful. Here, we’ll highlight the best Warzone Realism loadout featuring the AUG from Modern Warfare that can help lead you to victory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO