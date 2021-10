According to a recent research report, several publicly listed Bitcoin mining companies are holding more than 20,000 BTC (currently worth around $1.15 billion). According to The Block’s report, “based on their latest monthly production data released recently, Riot, Marathon, Bitfarms, Hut8, Greenidge, Argo, and HIVE have mined a total of 6,463 BTC in Q3, which accounted for about 7.5% of the total BTC block rewards up for grab during the period.”

