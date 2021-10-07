Randy Pitchford is stepping down as Gearbox Software’s president
Randy Pitchford has announced that he’s stepping down as the president of Gearbox Software, but will remain in the company as CEO. Taking over as Gearbox Software’s president is Steve Jones, who’s been a part of Gearbox Software since 1999, where he worked on Half-Life: Opposing Force, the Halo: Combat Evolved PC port, and Brothers in Arms. Jones later become Gearbox Software’s chief technology officer in 2016 before receiving this latest promotion.mspoweruser.com
