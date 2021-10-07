CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 100-year-old former Nazi guard has gone on trial, facing charges for 3,518 deaths

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
BERLIN — A 100-year-old man went on trial in Germany Thursday, accused of being an accessory to murder for serving as a Nazi SS guard at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp near Berlin during World War II. The trial of the defendant, who is charged with 3,518 counts of accessory to...

