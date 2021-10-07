CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

What Are Sound Baths and How do they Help Relieve Stress?

sae.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat Are Sound Baths and How do they Help Relieve Stress?. There are many ways we can help improve our mental health, but in the spirit of World Mental Health Day, we’re shedding light on the ways audio and the entertainment industry help improve and support mental health every day. Join us as we share insights from faculty on the science behind this, and the ways they find peace through the power of sound and film.

usa.sae.edu

Comments / 0

Related
calmsage.com

15+ Effective Stress-Relievers For A Positive Life

You might have heard this phrase multiple times but you cannot deny that “Stress is an inevitable part of life.” No matter, if the problems are major or minor, we certainly cannot control them. However, one thing which is in our control is the “STRESS!”. Now, the question arises, how...
HEALTH
megadoctornews.com

Stress-Relief Music Therapy Can Also Effectively Relieve Pain

Medical results show that music therapy can lower blood pressure, relieve pain during chemotherapy and dialysis, as well as stimulate the elderly brain. The Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts, Chulalongkorn University is offering a Music Therapy Program aiming to heal the ever-increasing patients with various chronic diseases in society.
MUSIC
llu.edu

Is it time to seek help for stress and anxiety?

The psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic has been traumatic for many individuals, causing a collective feeling of stress. In fact, recent data from the American Psychological Association shows that 84% of adults surveyed have the highest stress levels since the early days of the pandemic. Caused by a...
LOMA LINDA, CA
phl17.com

Tips for Journaling and Why an Expert Says It Can Help Relieve Stress

Feeling a little stressed out? Experts say the impact of the Pandemic, work, school and daily responsibilities can cause us to have a lot on our plate. One stress reliever an expert joining us to talk about is journaling. Lynda Monk, Director of the International Association For Journal Writing joins...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Mental Health#Noise Pollution#World Mental Health Day#Tibetan
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
marriage.com

25 Things You Should Never Tolerate in a Relationship

We all have a deep inner need to connect with other human beings. Researchers at Penn State University take this one step further and claim that love is a key component of well-being. For love to work, it needs open and honest communication. On the flip side, there are things you should never tolerate in a relationship.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Woman's World

Putting This Sweetener in Your Coffee Could Be the Cause of All Your Gut Issues

Do you suffer from frequent bloating, gas, cramps, constipation, or diarrhea? The sweetener you stir into your coffee every morning could be to blame. That’s according to research that shows adding sucralose to coffee can reduce healthy gut bacteria, which in turn causes inflammation that can lead to “leaky gut syndrome” — the culprit behind a host of gastrointestinal woes.
HEALTH
Tyla

Experts Warn Against Scalp Popping TikTok Trend

TikTok is full of useful tips and trends – we’ve learned how to make a whole host of luxurious bakes, turned our bikini bottoms into bikini tops, and even found the best way to defend ourselves while wearing acrylic nails. But the latest TikTok craze is one you should absolutely...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Parade

13 Reasons Why You Aren’t Losing Weight—Plus, Expert-Backed Tips on What to Do About It

You’ve been diligently sticking to your fitness routine, cooking your own nutrient-rich meals at home and ordering the healthiest options on the menu whenever you get takeout. So, you’re probably wondering: Why am I not losing weight? Before you get frustrated, take a breath. Remember that the most important thing is that you’re living a healthy lifestyle—and that bodies are beautiful at any size.
WEIGHT LOSS
AFP

Widely used chemical linked to 100,000 US deaths per year: study

Daily exposure to phthalates, a group of chemicals used in everything from plastic containers to makeup, may lead to approximately 100,000 deaths in older Americans annually, a study from New York University warned Tuesday. "Our findings reveal that increased phthalate exposure is linked to early death, particularly due to heart disease," said study lead author Leonardo Trasande.
SCIENCE
newbeauty.com

The Superfood You Need in Your Diet to Help Relieve Stress

Whether you keep up on the latest wellness trends or you frequent the vitamin and supplement aisles in Whole Foods, you’ve probably heard of or seen ashwagandha. Here’s everything you should know about the superfood herb that’s caught the attention of many thanks to its versatility and plethora of benefits.
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy