Greylancer is a shoot ’em up developed and published by Masaya Games. The 2021-released version is developed by Shinyuden and published by Ratalaika Games. Originally released in 1992, Greylancer was exclusive to the Sega Mega Drive, released only in Japan and then made an appearance worldwide on the Wii Console in 2008. With continued retro fans and community requests for its appearance on current consoles, its port, with enhancements, which include new accessibility features, translations for the cutscenes has now been completed ready for its release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO