George Soros endorsement sends bitcoin rising

Springfield Business Journal
 6 days ago

Bitcoin spiked by nearly 10% Wednesday morning on news of a George Soros endorsement. An investment firm founded by the billionaire owns bitcoin. Soros additionally is rumored to have been trading in bitcoin for the past few months. "I'm not sure bitcoin is viewed only as an inflation hedge here....

sbj.net

zycrypto.com

BTC Whales Are Making Waves: Is George Soros Bitcoin’s Latest Influencer Or Not?

After struggling for weeks to maintain a spot above the $50k mark, Bitcoin, on Wednesday, finally, smashed past the long-fought resistance registering a 3-month all-time high to land at $56k. This time, some investors suspect one major influence behind this leap: George Soros. Moments after the rumor broke, late Tuesday,...
George Soros
bitcoin.com

George Soros' Fund Holds Bitcoin, CEO Says Cryptocurrency Has Gone Mainstream

Soros Fund Management, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, has invested in bitcoin. The CEO of the asset management company says bitcoin is not just an inflation hedge: “I think it’s crossed the chasm to mainstream.”. Soros Fund Management’s CEO Says Bitcoin Has Gone Mainstream. Soros Fund Management, the asset...
TheStreet

Soros Fund Management Hops on the Bitcoin Bandwagon

Soros Fund Management, the money management firm founded by hedge fund icon George Soros, apparently has joined the bitcoin craze. The family office holds “some coins … but not a lot,” its CEO Dawn Fitzpatrick told Bloomberg. “I’m not sure bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge here,” Fitzpatrick...
cryptocoingossip.com

CEO Of Soros Fund Management Confirms That The Family Office Is Invested In Bitcoin

Billionaire George Soros’ investment fund has had its eye on bitcoin for a while now. Bitcoinist had reported in July that the fund was looking to start trading bitcoin. It would not be the first time the company was getting into the crypto market but it is the first time that the fund has traded in the digital asset directly. Bitcoin was at the top of its list. However, the fund had its eye on other crypto-assets in the space.
Middletown Press

Bitcoin price spikes 10% and surpasses $ 55,000 thanks to billionaire George Soros

This Wednesday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) managed to exceed $ 55,000 per token, a value that it had not touched for five months. The increase of close to 10% , occurred in just a few hours and is attributed to the fact that the investment fund of billionaire George Soros confirmed that it is investing in the cryptocurrency.
kitco.com

Bullish momentum takes bitcoin to $55k as George Soros fund confirms owning crypto

(Kitco News) The bullish move in bitcoin has taken the cryptocurrency to $55,000. The positive sentiment around bitcoin was boosted by the news that the investment firm founded by billionaire George Soros owns some bitcoin. The fund owns "some coins...but not a lot," Dawn Fitzpatrick, CEO and chief investment officer...
US News and World Report

Bitcoin Soars to Five-Month High on Seasonal Factors, Soros News

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Bitcoin surged on Wednesday to its highest level in five months, as market sentiment continued to improve due in part to news a hedge fund controlled by billionaire investor George Soros trades bitcoin. Investors also expect a seasonal rally in cryptocurrencies this quarter. The world's largest cryptocurrency...
cryptopotato.com

Soros Fund Management CFO: Bitcoin is More Тhan an Inflation Hedge

Dawn Fitzpatrick’s interest in cryptocurrency has grown beyond its use as a store of value, and has now expanded to DeFi. Dawn Fitzpatrick – CFO of Soros Fund Management – recently weighed in on what makes cryptocurrency interesting to her. Contrary to comments from months ago, she now said bitcoin is more than an inflation hedge, citing other use cases.
u.today

George Soros Is Selling Stocks and Buying Crypto

Dawn Fitzpatrick, the CIO of Soros Fund that manages the personal capital of billionaire George Soros—who is famous for his donations to the Democratic Party and promotion of liberal ideas, said in an interview with Bloomberg that the fund owns "some coins" and is looking forward to exploring the DeFi industry.
