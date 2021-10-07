Former STL factory to be demolished for new warehouse

Brokate Janitorial LLC relocated Sept. 17 to a larger headquarters after outgrowing its former space. The company, which provides janitorial and related building services for industries including manufacturing and health care, occupies over 10,000 square feet in a building at 1900 E. Chestnut Expressway. Its former office at 524 S. Union Ave. was 6,000 square feet. The new building, which features office and warehouse space, collaborative work areas and a training area, formerly housed Tech Electronics. CEO Jeremy Brokate said the company, founded in 1995 in Branson, purchased the Chestnut Expressway building for an undisclosed amount. Greene County recorder data show 1900 Property LLC purchased the building in December 2020 from a trust. A deed of trust for the purchase by 1900 Property LLC lists a note amount of $811,000. Brokate said 15-20 employees work directly out of the new headquarters, noting there are roughly 150 employees companywide.
