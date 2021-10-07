CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former STL factory to be demolished for new warehouse

Springfield Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former factory in St. Louis County is being demolished to make way for a speculative warehouse. St. Louis-based Summit Real Estate Group bought a 14.4-acre industrial site in Vinita Park for undisclosed terms. It houses a building that used to be a factory for Toyota subsidiary Bodine Aluminum. Summit...

sbj.net

