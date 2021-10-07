CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Business of Screenwriting: There are three kinds of people in Hollywood

blcklst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory. Some get it. Some kinda get it. And some… well…. Group 1: People who know nothing or next to nothing about story. Group 2: People who can tell you what’s wrong with a story, but don’t know how to solve its problems. Group 3: People who not only can...

gointothestory.blcklst.com

POPSUGAR

Our Kind of People Star Rhyon Nicole Brown Is No Stranger to Hollywood

Rhyon Nicole Brown has been in the entertainment industry longer than you may think. Though the actress is currently starring on FOX's Our Kind of People, she's been making moves in Hollywood since she was a kid. If you're wondering why you may have seen her before, it's probably because you have! Rhyon is most notably known for playing Lizzie Sutton on Lincoln Heights, but she's remained booked and busy since then, snagging roles on Empire, Tales, and Lifetime's Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le. During the early days in her career, she also had the opportunity to appear on shows like 7th Heaven, ER, That's So Raven, and many others. Get to know more about Rhyon ahead.
flickeringmyth.com

Being an Indie Genre Screenwriter

Tom Jolliffe on the ups and downs and ins and outs of being an indie screenwriter specialising in genre cinema…. As a screenwriter plying my trade in the low budget world of independent genre films, quantifying success can be difficult. I’ve had a number of horror films released across the world in the last few years. They have such titles as Scarecrow’s Revenge, or Tooth Fairy: The Root of Evil. My most recent release is Jack and Jill. Whilst ordinarily the releases tend to hit shelves in physical form, and through PPV streaming avenues (as well as Prime), this latest release has premiered through the V Horror Movies channel on YouTube. A week in (as I write) and it’s hit a million and a half views. It’s impressive to me. Sure, makeup tutorials, cats doing shit, people falling over, people eating pizzas, all hit the million mark in viewing figures, but still, this was a film I wrote. It was one in a line of horror commissions that have come my way in recent times. It all begins when the producer comes to me and asks… “Do you think you could/want to write a horror film based on the Jack and Jill nursery rhyme?” As a lover of B movie horrors with daft concepts, I couldn’t say no.
miamistudent.net

Black people are more than our oppression, we need Hollywood to realize that

A few weeks ago, I went to the drive-in movie with my boyfriend for a date night to see the newest remake of the 1992 horror classic, “Candyman.”. For the record, I hate scary movies, but this film had a certain buzz around it that interested me. The cast was mostly Black, and the director was the first Black female to have a film debut No. 1 in the U.S. box office.
blcklst.com

Advice From Pro Screenwriters on Pitching

Twitter is a perfect social medium for screenwriters. To waste time, of course, but the impulse to dash off a thought here or there is pretty common to writers who traffic in words pretty much all the time. Occasionally something wonderful happens: A professional writer will go off on a tweetstorm, taking on a subject at some depth, albeit in 280 characters bites.
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Inclusion Lab for South Asian Screenwriters Selects New Mentors

1497 Writers Lab has tapped leading filmmakers to mentor another class of underrepresented South Asian screenwriters for its second edition. Little America director Deepa Mehta, Late Night helmer Nisha Ganatra and Minhal Baig of Hala will help hothouse feature film scripts at the Hollywood talent incubator. Founded by Adeel Ahmed, Kamran Khan, and Lipica Shah, the lab aims to support and lift talent of South Asian descent to reduce their underrepresentation in the U.S. film and TV industry. “The American film and TV industry must include our voices without limiting us to the stories we are allowed to tell. We are incredibly...
blcklst.com

Spec Script Deal: “Hellish Nell”

Studiocanal and The Picture Company acquire historical drama “Hellish Nell” written by Chris Basler. Via Deadline:. The Black List writer Chris Basler adapted Malcom Gaskill’s novel, which tells the story of Helen Duncan, a famous Scottish medium whose ability was put to the test and eventually became the last woman ever legally tried for witchcraft in 1933 in London.
blcklst.com

Page One: “True Grit” (2010)

Screenplay by Joel Coen, Ethan Coen, novel by Charles Portis. Careful observers of screenplay format and style will notice a few things about Page One of True Grit:. The font is not Courier 12, but looks to be Times New Roman. There is no FADE IN. The dialogue does not...
blcklst.com

Page One: “Trumbo” (2015)

Screenplay by John McNamara, based on a by by Bruce Cook. To learn more about a truly despicable chapter in the history of the United States — the persecution of the Hollywood Ten — go here. All screenwriters must educate themselves about this sorrowful saga which include Dalton Trumbo. You...
Canyon News

“Our Kind Of People” Has My Attention!

HOLLYWOOD—I am always open to the opportunity to watch a new TV show, because sometimes you never know what little tidbit is going to catch your attention and maintain it throughout the process. With that said, I have been enjoying the new FOX series “Our Kind of People” which highlights the lives of the rich, famous and elite African-American community residing in Martha’s Vineyard.
blcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: The Virtues of Spacing Out and Goofing Off

Finally, science is good for something! Spacing out rules!. Think the key to creativity is 100% total focus and hard work? Think again. Stanford based psychologist Emma Seppälä promotes the idea learning how to “unfocus” as means of promoting creativity:. We believe that the opposite of focus — daydreaming, goofing...
blcklst.com

The Heroine’s Journey: Part 4

Part of my response: “I absolutely agree that the language and symbolism of the Hero’s Journey may resonate more with a patriarchal world view than matriarchal, that there is value in exploring other language systems such as the Heroine’s Journey or the Virgin’s Journey. Each writer needs to find whatever theoretical framework, metaphors, language they connect with and enlivens their creativity.”
blcklst.com

Movie Story Type: Ticking Clock

There are genres (e.g., Action, Comedy, Drama). Cross genres (e.g., Action-Thriller, Comedy-Science Fiction). Sub-genres (e.g., Romantic Comedy, Action Adventure). And then there are what we may call movie story types. In Hollywood development circles, people use them as shorthand. If you go here, you will see several that we’ve featured on GITS including Contained Thriller, Road Pictures, and The [Blank] From Hell.
The Independent

Review: Ron and Clint Howard reveal Hollywood success story

“The Boys,” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)“What was it like growing up on TV?” That’s the question, along with the death of their father in 2017, that prompted Ron Howard and his brother, Clint, to co-write a memoir of their childhood. “The Boys” is exactly what you’d expect from the big brother who played Opie Taylor and Richie Cunningham and his younger sibling, most famous as a child actor for his three-year role opposite a bear in “Gentle Ben.” It’s wholesome, earnest and contains just enough tidbits about Mayberry and “Happy Days” to satisfy ardent fans.The bothers...
blcklst.com

Script To Screen: “Field of Dreams”

Ray meets his father… and they have a game of catch in the final scene from this 1989 movie, screenplay by Phil Alden Robinson, novel by W.P. Kinsella. IMDb plot summary: An Iowa corn farmer, hearing voices, interprets them as a command to build a baseball diamond in his fields; he does, and the 1919 Chicago White Sox come.
blcklst.com

Page One: “Twilight” (2008)

Screenplay by Melissa Rosenberg, novel by Stephenie Meyer. The prospect of a character’s death is a good way to grab a reader’s attention on Page One. Compare to this:. What are some other examples of movies which begin with the prospect of death?. You may download the screenplay here. FOR...
Washington Post

These 21 movies are getting Hollywood’s hopes up — and people talking — this fall

We are in the middle of a great experiment, and the multiplex is the laboratory. As movies segue to the fall and holiday awards season, from what used to be known as the summer blockbuster months — which this year boasted few bona fide hits, including “F9” and “A Quiet Place Part II,” amid many more underperformers — a question hangs in the air: What does the theatergoing audience want to see?
blcklst.com

Video: John August

The screenwriter of Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Aladdin shares insights into his creative process. A few years back, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences ran a terrific series of video interviews called Creative Spark. Here is one featuring John August (Big Fish, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Charlie’s Angels, Frankenweenie, Aladdin).
blcklst.com

What do you want the audience to feel…

…when they walk out of the theater at the end of your movie?. Or you can re-frame the question this way: What do you want a reader to feel when they finish your script? With regard to screenwriting, these questions lie at the heart of the denouement. The Oxford dictionary...
blcklst.com

Style = Voice

Style goes beyond mere “scene description.” My one-week online class focuses on expressing your voice on the page. It begins Monday, October 18. Start with this question: Who tells your story? Obviously, when you sit down to create a screenplay, you write the story. But when a manager, producer, agent, or studio executive reads your script, who tells your story to them?
blcklst.com

“Conversations With Wilder”: Part 2

Billy Wilder is my all-time favorite filmmaker. Consider just some of his movies: Double Indemnity (1944), Sunset Blvd. (1950), Stalag 17 (1953), Witness for the Prosecution (1957), Some Like It Hot (1959), The Apartment (1960), an oeuvre that demonstrates an incredible range in a filmmaking career that went from 1929 to 1981.
