Anti-vaccine protesters took to the streets of Manhattan as vaccine mandates went into effect throughout the city and state. All health care workers must now be vaccinated, or face termination, and 80,000 hospital and nursing-home workers have yet to get the shot. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving is barred from entering his home area, the Barclays Center, which requires proof of vaccination to get in. He refuses to say whether he has been vaccinated.

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO