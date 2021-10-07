CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

“AG Racine Opening Statement For DC Council Hearing On His Bill To Reform The District’s Juvenile Justice system”

By Prince Of Petworth
popville.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the office of Attorney General Karl A. Racine:. “Attorney General Karl A. Racine today will participate in a DC Council hearing on legislation he introduced in June to improve public safety and increase fairness by modernizing the process for charging juveniles in adult court. Below is the text of AG Racine’s opening statement, as prepared for delivery:

www.popville.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

DC Council emergency bill calls for expanded virtual learning

The D.C. Council will introduce emergency legislation Tuesday that, if approved, would expand virtual learning and the definition of excused absences. In a draft of the legislation that Chairman Phil Mendelson shared Thursday, virtual learning would be available to D.C. public or charter school students if they have a high-risk medical condition or live with someone who has a high-risk condition.
EDUCATION
WTOP

DC Council defies mayor, passes bill addressing concerns about in-person learning

After an hour of discussion Tuesday, the D.C. Council unanimously approved a limited expansion to virtual learning as part of an emergency bill addressing parents’ concerns about in-person learning. Before the passage of the “Protecting Our Children Emergency Amendment Act of 2021,” just a few hundred were allowed to take...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juvenile Justice#Juvenile Court#Juveniles#Race#Family Court#Dc Council#Ag Racine#Chairperson Committee#B24 0338#Councilmembers
WCAX

Who should be considered a juvenile in the criminal justice system?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Should young adults who commit crimes go through the juvenile court system? Vermont lawmakers are asking that question again as they lay the groundwork for criminal justice reform this session. One program for justice-involved youth is the Raise the Age initiative, aimed at keeping young people...
MONTPELIER, VT
fox5dc.com

DC AG's bill would allow more 16, 17-year-olds to be tried as juveniles

WASHINGTON - A bill by D.C.’s Attorney General Karl Racine aimed at keeping 16 and 17-year-olds from being tried as adults is making its way through the D.C. Council. During a hearing on Thursday, witnesses and Racine explained that currently the U.S. Attorney’s Office can choose which juvenile cases out of the District they would like to try as adults without going through a judge.
LAW
Sand Hills Express

Kevin Strickland “losing belief” in justice system as he awaits hearing

It’s been 43 years since Kevin Strickland was sent to prison for a crime he says he didn’t commit. In May, Jackson County, Missouri, prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker publicly agreed with him. But the 62-year-old remains behind bars as prosecutors, who want him released, fight with the state’s attorney general, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios

Investigation into Rutherford's juvenile justice system released

WPLN and ProPublica on Friday published a joint investigation into Rutherford County's juvenile justice system. The sweeping piece, which is getting national attention, includes a detailed examination of the controversial 2016 arrests of elementary students on a criminal charge that doesn't actually exist. Why it matters: Rutherford County's approach to...
POLITICS
WTOP

DC Council gets an earful on issues with HVAC systems in city schools

The D.C. Council got an earful in a marathon hearing about air quality and other issues in D.C. Public Schools. In a more than nine-hour hearing Tuesday, most of the concerns expressed by parents, teachers and council members themselves focused on HVAC systems that are not working at all or improperly, in a time when ventilation is paramount because of COVID-19.
EDUCATION
WDAM-TV

AG Fitch statements draw comments at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDAM) - Statements made by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch were discussed at a Senate committee hearing on the Texas abortion ban. The Senate Judiciary Committee hosted the hearing about the Texas abortion ban on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono made comments about a statement made...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTOP

DC AG Karl Racine says he won’t run for reelection in 2022

D.C.’s first elected attorney general is not running for reelection. Karl Racine — who has served in that role since 2015 — announced his plans in a statement issued Tuesday. “While this decision was not made lightly, it makes most sense for my family and me right now,” said the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul urged to sign juvenile justice measures

Criminal justice reform advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to sign a pair of measures meant to address the juvenile justice system in New York. The measures, taken together, are part of an ongoing push by New York state lawmakers to reform juvenile justice laws in recent years. One bill...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
washingtoninformer.com

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Case for D.C. Statehood

The U.S. Supreme Court began the new term on Monday with an agenda that includes a variety of controversial issues from voter representation and gun rights to a woman’s access to abortion services. In one of its first actions on Monday, the justices chose not to interfere with a ruling...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

Sununu updates advisory group on juvenile justice system

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has signed an executive order that updates an advisory group on the juvenile justice system. The order, signed Thursday, establishes the Juvenile Justice Reform Commission, which replaces the State Advisory Group for Juvenile Justice that was created in 1999. The order says the state “has an opportunity to redesign its juvenile justice system in a way that provides accountability without criminalization, offers alternatives to justice system involvement, provides an individualized approach based on the juveniles risks and need, while ensuring the safety of the community.”
POLITICS
WTOP

DC mayor, council clash over proposed COVID-19 school bill

Days after the D.C. Council announced plans to introduce emergency legislation aimed at expanding virtual learning and loosening attendance policies, Mayor Muriel Bowser doubled down on her stance that the city’s current approach aligns with national health guidelines and urged the council to reconsider. In a letter to Council Chairman...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy