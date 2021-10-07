Ten mild inconveniences now that the students are back

Here at Smile Politely we pride ourselves on being a passionate and trustworthy source of information specific to our beloved community. We tackle complex and sensitive issues like gun control, abortion access, what our elected officials think and how they vote, and what kinds of cuisines we’re missing. We think we’ve done a good job with these topics, but like you, we need to balance the heavy stuff with some lighthearted fun. What are some things that are not particularly troubling, but suck up brain space anyway?