CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Emily VanCamp Revelation: Here Are The Possible Reasons Why Actress Is Leaving The Resident

By 09:10 AM
epicstream.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been known for some time now that The Resident will be losing one of its most important cast. Emily VanCamp, who plays Nic Nevin, was revealed to leave the show very soon. There have been several speculations as to why she is leaving; most of these suggested a conflict between the actress and the show's executive producers.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Emily VanCamp Breaks Silence on Resident Exit: 'This Decision Was Not Easy, But It Was the Right One for Me'

Emily VanCamp has officially checked out of The Resident — and now she’s explaining why. The TV vet’s four-year stint on the Fox medical drama came to an end in Tuesday’s episode when Nic succumbed to her car crash injuries, leaving Conrad (Matt Czuchry) both a widower and a single father (read Czuchry’s thoughts on his leading lady’s exit here). TVLine broke the news of VanCamp’s departure back in August. In an interview with Deadline that posted immediately following Tuesday’s episode, VanCamp confirmed that the recent birth of her first child, daughter Iris, with real-life spouse Josh Bowman was a major factor in her decision to...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why The Resident's Heartbreaking Farewell To Emily VanCamp's Nic Was Also One Of The Show's Best Episodes

Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Resident Season 5, called “Long & Winding Road.”. Well, The Resident finally did what has been inevitable since the big news over the summer, and said the final farewell to Emily VanCamp’s Nic. With VanCamp choosing to leave the show ahead of Season 5, the show had to find a way to write out Nic after Season 4 ended on such good terms. “Long & Winding Road” revealed that The Resident went the route of killing Nic off. And although it was a truly heartbreaking hour that I’m probably not going to be ready to rewatch any time soon, “Long & Winding Road” ranks as one of the best episodes in the history of The Resident.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Emily VanCamp says she didn't watch how The Resident wrote off her character

“I haven’t watched it yet, to be totally honest,” VanCamp told reporters during a conference call this morning. “In terms of the content, I’m not sure I’m totally prepared to see it. I know what happens, of course. We had many conversations about the story. I think for both me and (husband) Josh (Bowman), we might wait a little bit longer.” VanCamp also said she there were plans for her to return to say goodbye to her Nic Nevin character. “I was supposed to go back for a couple of episodes, but just because of personal reasons, I wasn’t able to, which was a huge shame because I wanted to," she said. "And that was the plan all along. So the timing of everything was quite unfortunate. But I’m really so amazed at what they were able to do and grateful that they were able to pull it off as well. So yes, those conversations happened and of course I would have loved to go back, but life happens.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Josh Bowman
ETOnline.com

Emily VanCamp Would 'Be Open' to Returning to 'The Resident' Following Exit

Warning: This story contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Resident. It might be a while before Emily VanCamp sits down to watch her heartbreaking exit episode of The Resident. The actress revealed on a Wednesday conference call with a handful of reporters, including ET, that she hasn't yet watched...
TV & VIDEOS
KHQ Right Now

Emily VanCamp: Leaving The Resident has been 'bittersweet'

'The Resident' actress Emily VanCamp feels she made the "right decision" to leave the medical drama after becoming a mother. Emily played Nic Nevin in the drama series for four seasons before leaving after welcoming daughter Iris - her first child with her husband, 'Revenge' co-star Josh Bowman, 33 - and she admits it's been a "bittersweet" experience because she loved her time on the programme so much.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Marvel Cinematic Universe
E! News

Emily VanCamp Finally Explains Her Exit From The Resident

Nic has hung up her stethoscope for good. During the Tuesday, Oct. 5 episode of The Resident, viewers watched as Nic (Emily VanCamp) succumbed to the injuries she sustained in a car accident. While we're still struggling to accept Nic's—and VanCamp's—exit from the show, the main character's death isn't necessarily a surprise.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Emily VanCamp speaks out on leaving The Resident, says her departure was on good terms

VanCamp, whose nurse-practitioner character Nicolette “Nic” Nevin was written off on Tuesday's episode, cited recently becoming a mom for the first time and her long run starring on network shows for her decision to step down from The Resident after four seasons. VanCamp's exit was revealed shortly after she surprise-announced in August she had given birth. “We started talking about (my leaving) awhile ago," VanCamp tells Deadline in her first interview since news of her exit. "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life—in every person’s life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add Covid to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment.” VanCamp has spent nearly every year of the past two decades starring on a network show: The WB's Everwood from 2002 to 2006, ABC's Brothers & Sisters from 2007 to 2010, ABC's Revenge from 2011 to 2015 and Fox's The Resident from 2018 to 2021. She also recurred earlier this year on Disney+ Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. VanCamp was able to keep her real-life pregnancy secret while her character was also pregnant, though the timing of her and character's pregnancies didn't match. VanCamp says she has nothing but positive memories from working on The Resident, and would “absolutely” return to the series in some capacity, adding: “Never say never.” “It’s such a bittersweet moment for me. I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it," says VanCamp. "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it’s the exact opposite. There’s nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody but it was the right one for me, personally. I’m grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion." VanCamp also said goodbye on Instagram, writing in part: "Feeling so much gratitude for the relationships I’ve gained, the stories I’ve had the opportunity to tell and the many lessons I’ve learned from playing Nic Nevin on The Resident. Thank you to everyone who came on this journey with me and this wonderful character. Thank you to the most incredible cast and crew in television- I already miss you so much."
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Resident: Emily VanCamp Responds to Shocking Exit

The Resident will never be the same. The beloved medical drama said goodbye to its leading lady on Tuesday's all-new episode. The Resident Season 5 Episode 3 found Nic (Emily VanCamp) arriving at the hospital after a mysterious car crash. Nic succumbed to her injuries in the aftermath, leaving Conrad...
TV SERIES
Decider

Why Emily VanCamp Left ‘The Resident’ and How Nic Was Written Off

Warning: Major spoilers for The Resident Season 5 follow. If you’re a fan of The Resident, you likely went into Season 5 with two major questions: Why did Emily VanCamp leave the Fox series? And how was Nic written off, anyway?. According to VanCamp, her decision to leave The Resident...
TV SERIES
dexerto.com

Mizkif explains why Pokimane is big reason behind possible LA move

Popular Twitch streamer Mizkif opened up about why he wants to move to Los Angeles and how Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys plays a big part in that. Mizkif is going through some major life changes in 2021. In September, the popular streamer announced his hiatus from Twitch, following his public breakup with long-time girlfriend Maya Higa.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy