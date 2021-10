NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — After the City of Norfolk approved the annexation of several areas near the city, changes in tax will affect the added areas. According to the City of Norfolk, property tax levied in 2021, which is normally paid near the delinquent dates of May 1 and September 1, 2022, will not change. Property tax charged in 2022, which will normally be paid in 2023, will reflect the annexation.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO