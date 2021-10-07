October 7: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1931, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Manager Paul Binstock of the Fortway Theater reports a rush of youngsters to join the Mickey Mouse Club about to be launched by that theater and co-operating stores among which membership blanks have been distributed. ‘The Mickey Mouse Club, suggested by the Mickey Mouse cartoons in sound, is one with a very definite purpose,’ explains Manager Binstock. ‘For instance, here is the creed of the Mickey Mouse Club: I will be a square shooter in my home, in school, on the playground and wherever I may be. I will be truthful and honorable, and strive, always, to make myself a better and more useful little citizen. I will respect my elders and help the aged, the helpless and children smaller than myself. In short, I will be a good American!’”