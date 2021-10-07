Scalp Cooling System Market – Increasing adoption of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and agreements by market players are likely to propel the market growth
Scalp cooling systems are helmet-like devices that contain a coolant that is held at a low temperature between -15 and -40 degrees Fahrenheit. Chemotherapy-induced hair loss can be reduced with these systems. To treat cancer, chemotherapeutic agents target rapidly dividing cells, resulting in hair loss. By constricting the blood vessels...www.medgadget.com
