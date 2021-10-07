CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

Health Care Talks Must Be Frank About Doctor Availability In Rural Areas

Post-Journal
 7 days ago

“If you build it, they will come” is a nice mantra for baseball diamonds, but we’re not sure it’s applicable for medical buildings and doctors. There have been some nice new medical buildings constructed in southern Chautauqua County over the past few years — but it’s still pretty tough to get appointments to see a doctor. A problem that was an inconvenience before the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a real pain in the neck for many Chautauqua County families. Some appointments for those used to seeing their family doctor within a couple of days can now be looking at a couple of weeks or a trip to an Urgent Care facility. Rescheduling some appointments may result in a six-month wait.

www.post-journal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Deadly shooting rocks Beirut as tensions over blast probe erupt

BEIRUT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Gunfire in Beirut killed at least fiveLebanese Shi'ites in what authorities said was an attack on protesters who were going to take part in a demonstration called by Hezbollah to demand the removal of the judge investigating last year's port explosion. The shooting on a...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Society
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD
CNN

The latest on Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the US

The US Food and Drug Administration’s independent vaccine advisers are expected today to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. On Friday, the advisers are scheduled to discuss and vote on whether to recommend authorization of boosters for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Doctor#Health Care#Urgent Care#Democrats#The New York Health Act#D Manhattan#The Rand Corporation
CBS News

Man armed with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway, police say

Stockholm, Sweden — A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers in a small Norwegian town Wednesday, killing five people before he was arrested, authorities said. The police chief in the community of Kongsberg, near the capital of Oslo, said there was "a confrontation" between officers and the assailant, but he did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy