Health Care Talks Must Be Frank About Doctor Availability In Rural Areas

“If you build it, they will come” is a nice mantra for baseball diamonds, but we’re not sure it’s applicable for medical buildings and doctors. There have been some nice new medical buildings constructed in southern Chautauqua County over the past few years — but it’s still pretty tough to get appointments to see a doctor. A problem that was an inconvenience before the COVID-19 pandemic is becoming a real pain in the neck for many Chautauqua County families. Some appointments for those used to seeing their family doctor within a couple of days can now be looking at a couple of weeks or a trip to an Urgent Care facility. Rescheduling some appointments may result in a six-month wait.