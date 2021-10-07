PODCAST: Asia ADA markets face supply uncertainty amid China's dual control policy
SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Asia’s adipic acid (ADA) markets face supply uncertainty amid operating rate cuts in China due to the dual control policy. Volatility in the feedstock benzene markets has also put pressure on ADA production. Firm pricing in the related methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) markets has also dented ADA buyers’ confidence. In the seasonal downstream lull, buyers have also remained on the sidelines due to a lack of buying urgency.www.icis.com
Comments / 0