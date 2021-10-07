CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA calls for methane emission reduction in oil and gas sector

ICIS Chemical Business
 7 days ago

LONDON (ICIS)--A global push is needed to bring down methane emissions from fossil fuel operations to tackle global warming, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. The agency called for a major reduction in methane emissions, particularly in the oil and gas sector, where it estimates that more than...

www.icis.com

MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fatih Birol
The Independent

Cyprus: ExxonMobil to gauge gas field size in 6-8 weeks

Drilling by ExxonMobil set for late next month to confirm how much natural gas is contained in a sizable deposit off Cyprus' southwestern coast will map out how the fuel will reach potential markets in Europe and Asia the island nation's energy minister said on Wednesday.Minister Natasa Pilides says the “significant” drilling at the ‘Glaucus-1’ well inside block 10 of Cyprus’ exclusive zone scheduled to start in 6-8 weeks will determine if the deposit is at the higher or lower end of its estimated size of 5-8 trillion cubic feet (142-227 billion cubic meters) of natural gas.A higher...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newsy.com

Gas Prices Surge To 7-Year High

If you've had to fill up lately, we don't have to tell you gas prices have nearly doubled in the past 17 months. In fact, the national average price has hit a seven-year high. AAA says a gallon of unleaded gas averages $3.27 nationwide. That is up seven cents just last week.
TRAFFIC
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
marketplace.org

Thirty countries agree to methane emissions cuts to protect the climate

When we talk about emissions that lead to global warming, we’re usually talking about carbon emissions – mostly carbon dioxide. This week, 30 countries signed a global pledge to tackle a different greenhouse emission: methane gas. It’s the second-biggest contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide. And pound for pound, it traps heat 28 times better.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Norway's oil and gas sector will not be dismantled, new government says

Norway's incoming centre-left government has said it will seek to grow the country's lucrative oil and gas industry while striving to cut carbon emissions. The Labour Party-led coalition unveiled its energy policy before taking office after last month's general election. The government said it wanted to slash net emissions by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Western Iowa Today

MidAmerican Warns of Big Natural Gas Price Increases

(Des Moines, IA) — MidAmerican Energy is warning natural gas customers the cost of heating is going to be a lot more this winter. Spokesman Geoff Greenwood says gas prices on the open market last year were really low and this year it’s the exact opposite. He says global demand is up while production here in the U.S. and storage are down. Greenwood says residential customers can likely expect their total bills to increase anywhere from 46 to 96 percent. He says MidAmerican takes some steps to try and mitigate the price of natural gas by locking in purchase contracts before prices go up.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Climate group urges beefier electric grid

Iowa should prioritize updates to its electrical power grid in the coming years to protect residents from outages caused by devastating storms and to meet increased demands that will follow the rise of electric vehicles. That is the latest recommendation from a group of more than 200 university and college professors and researchers who released […] The post Climate group urges beefier electric grid appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Oil prices climb on upgrade to IEA demand forecast

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose by about 1% on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that record natural gas prices would boost demand for oil and top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply. Brent crude futures gained 89 cents, or 1.1%, to $84.07 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mother Jones

Cement Makers Commit to Large Emissions Reductions by 2030

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Cement makers around the world have pledged to cut their greenhouse gas...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

