EPCA '21: Europe green transition needs industry, politicians to collaborate - BASF CEO

ICIS Chemical Business
 7 days ago

LONDON (ICIS)--The green transition will only happen if there is combined action from industry and politicians, the CEO at Germany's chemicals major BASF said this week. Martin Brudermuller, who is also the president of the European chemicals trade group Cefic, was taking part in a roundtable with an official from the EU's executive body, the European Commission, in which both agreed to disagree.

www.icis.com

ICIS Chemical Business

Eurozone chems output in August rises, overall industry down 1.6%

MADRID (ICIS)--Chemicals output in the eurozone rose by 1.1% in August, month on month, while overall industrial production fell 1.6%, statistical body Eurostat said on Wednesday. Among the 19-country currency union largest economies, only France posted a fall in chemicals output in August, down more than 2%. Outside the eurozone...
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

PODCAST: Chemical industry transformation underway, better funding required – EPCA CEO

BARCELONA (ICIS)--Europe’s chemical industry is already investing for a low carbon future, but will require new sources of public and private finance to scale up for success, according to Caroline Ciuciu, CEO of The European Petrochemical Association (EPCA). Chemical industry transformation is already underway. Electrification will require huge amounts of...
INDUSTRY
