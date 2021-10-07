EPCA '21: Europe green transition needs industry, politicians to collaborate - BASF CEO
LONDON (ICIS)--The green transition will only happen if there is combined action from industry and politicians, the CEO at Germany's chemicals major BASF said this week. Martin Brudermuller, who is also the president of the European chemicals trade group Cefic, was taking part in a roundtable with an official from the EU's executive body, the European Commission, in which both agreed to disagree.www.icis.com
