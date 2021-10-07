Monticello Class of 1965 Celebrates 55th+1 Reunion
The Monticello High School Class of 1965 celebrated their 55th+1 reunion, due to the COVID situation, on September 25, 2021, at Turner Hall. Those in attendance were Dean (Donna Durtschi) Ferguson, Jack (Sally Hammerly) Stenbroten, Judy (Strause) Crooks, Dennis (Linda) Thoman and John Wirth (Doe Ross) from Monticello. From Monroe were David (Eleanor Baker) Smith and David (Mary Tryon) Blum. Also attending were Norma Jean (Benkert) Duff, Evansville; Lucinda (Duerst) Fahr, Winslow, IL; Doug (Diane) Hoskins, Muskego; Jim (Judy) Lehnherr, Argyle; LaVonne (Loveland) Hawking, Aurora, IL; Richard (Darlene Luchsinger) Harms, Cross Plains; Bonnie (Pengra) Stoner, Shannon, IL; and Norman Rood, Madison.
