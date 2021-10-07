CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Public Health Extends Face Covering Emergency Order

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 7 days ago

Effective Friday, October 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing Face Covering Emergency Order #3, which may be viewed in its entirety at https://publichealthmdc.com/documents/2021-10-04_Order_19.pdf. No changes were made to the existing face covering order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building, where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.

WSAW

What is the status of COVID-19 in Marathon County?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Friday, the Marathon County Health Department reported 90 new COVID-19 cases, with a 7-day average of 75 cases. Six months ago on April 8, 2021, the health department reported 36 new cases. On that date, there were 184 confirmed deaths. As of Oct. 8, there are 218 confirmed deaths. In Marathon County, the highest one-day caseload was reported on Nov. 15, 2020-- that’s when 258 people tested positive.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
