Public Health Extends Face Covering Emergency Order
Effective Friday, October 8, 2021, at 12:01 a.m., Public Health Madison & Dane County is issuing Face Covering Emergency Order #3, which may be viewed in its entirety at https://publichealthmdc.com/documents/2021-10-04_Order_19.pdf. No changes were made to the existing face covering order, which requires that everyone age 2 and older wear a face covering or mask when in any enclosed building, where other people, except for members of the person's own household or living unit, could be present.
