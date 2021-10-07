CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike investors won’t force company to show results of diversity efforts

By Levi Sumagaysay
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Nike Inc. shareholders on Wednesday rejected a shareholder proposal asking the company to report on the effectiveness of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, according to the group who sought the change.

