Dow jumps over 500 points as lawmakers reach temporary debt-limit fix

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO