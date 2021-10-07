CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Dow jumps over 500 points as lawmakers reach temporary debt-limit fix

By Steve Goldstein, William Watts
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

U.S. stocks rise on Thursday, pointing to a third day of gains, as lawmakers reach an agreement averting a debt-ceiling breach for at least two months.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

Congress has seemingly kicked the debt ceiling deadline down the road – but the threat of a future default still exists. On Oct. 7, 2021, lawmakers in the Senate agreed to extend the government’s ability to borrow until December. It came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a temporary suspension to the debt limit, averting a default until at least December. But at that point, Democrats would have to find a way to raise the debt ceiling on their own – something they’ve said they won’t do.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
Reuters

Debt limit hike headed to passage in U.S. House

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A majority of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to pass legislation raising the Treasury Department's borrowing limit to $28.9 trillion, averting a debt default that otherwise could have occurred around Oct. 18. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the bill...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Janet Yellen
Deadline

House Passes Debt Limit Extension To Avert U.S. Default

The House on Tuesday passed an extension of the debt ceiling, averting the threat of a default until at least Dec. 3. The vote was 219-206, a party line vote for the $480 billion increase. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who plans to sign it. The Senate passed an extension last week, after a standoff between Democrats and Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been insistent that Democrats bear responsibility as they look to pass massive new infrastructure and social policy legislation. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer noted that the raising of the debt ceiling, typically bipartisan,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Federal Debt#Dow#Senate#Nasdaq Composite#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy