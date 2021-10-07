Better than recycling? These manufacturers are taking part in a ‘circular economy’

Working in the manufacturing industry currently feels like a constant balance between what we can and cannot control. Issues often originate beyond direct influence, so we constantly adapt our processes to better manage operations in response. One thing we can strive to control is creating lean, efficient and intelligent operations, which is especially vital now as the pandemic greatly challenged supply chains with unprecedented, constant disruption. This on the heels of the U.S.-China trade war in 2019 and even the Suez Canal blockage earlier this year. These events forced the manufacturing industry to reconsider the concept of what was once an achievable industry goal - “just-in-time” (JIT) manufacturing. Industry data indicates that some organizations are already placing orders for Q1 2022 to get ahead, showing that the “time” in JIT manufacturing is extremely relative and constantly changing.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO