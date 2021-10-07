CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IAC's $2.7B Meredith Acquisition To Create Digital Publishing Powerhouse, Dotdash Meredith

By Karlene Lukovitz
mediapost.com
 6 days ago

As expected based on reports of advanced negotiations, Meredith Corp., the largest U.S. magazine publisher, has agreed to be acquired by Barry Diller’s IAC/Interactive. The $2.7-billion/$42.18-per-share all-cash transaction will bring Meredith’s large stable of about 40 brands, including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Allrecipes, into IAC’s Dotdash unit, publisher of 14 digital brands including Dotdash, Verywell, Investopedia, The Spruce, Byrdie and Brides.

www.mediapost.com

