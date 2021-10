ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Adam Chamberlain is running the Boston Marathon for Boston Children’s Hospital on the “Miles for Miracles” team. He wants to say thank you after the doctors there saved his daughter’s life. Five-year-old Emma was just 36 hours old when doctors realized she had a congenital heart defect. She was suffering from a transposition of her great arteries and not enough oxygen was flowing to the rest of her body. Emma was rushed from Attleboro to Boston Children’s Hospital for treatment. “It was just a whirlwind,” said Adam. “We had no idea throughout the pregnancy that there would be a problem.” Six...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO